Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith Sells 48,000 Shares

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.
Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 8th, Gregory Smith sold 33,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$303,600.00.
Shares of CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.