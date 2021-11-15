Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith Sells 48,000 Shares

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Gregory Smith sold 33,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$303,600.00.

Shares of CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

