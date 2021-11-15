Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aeva Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

AEVA opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 575,809 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 39,962 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

