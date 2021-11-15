Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ForgeRock Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ForgeRock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.12). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

FORG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

ForgeRock stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accenture plc bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

