Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Geodrill Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Geodrill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

GEO stock opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.45. Geodrill has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$112.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Geodrill’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.