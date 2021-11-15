Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INO. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ INO opened at $7.35 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 1,857,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 1,046,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 539,469 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

