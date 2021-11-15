Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Payoneer Global Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Payoneer Global in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $776,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $622,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

