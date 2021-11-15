Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for PayPal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $4.02 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $208.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.19 and its 200 day moving average is $268.66. PayPal has a 1 year low of $183.54 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

