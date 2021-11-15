Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VTGN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.22 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $428.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

