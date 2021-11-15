Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.08) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.95). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

WVE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,297,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

