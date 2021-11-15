Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn $7.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

