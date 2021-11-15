Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.39.

Shares of CHR opened at C$4.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$767.45 million and a PE ratio of 57.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.33. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

