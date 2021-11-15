Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DHI Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

DHX opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

