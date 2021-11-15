Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

KYMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $62.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,616. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.