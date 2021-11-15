Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Performance Food Group in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the food distribution company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 277,240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after buying an additional 587,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,166 shares of company stock worth $2,178,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

