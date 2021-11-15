Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Provident Financial plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of FPLPY stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

