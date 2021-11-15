Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Generation Bio Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Generation Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.07). Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

GBIO opened at $21.18 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.85.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,112.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 51,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,318,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,280 shares of company stock worth $6,568,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

