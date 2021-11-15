Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

