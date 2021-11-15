Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $26.05 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 36.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 525,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $22,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

