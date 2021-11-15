Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $29,841,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $22,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $20,580,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

