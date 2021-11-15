Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

TSE SMT opened at C$2.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$346.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

