Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

HAIN opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 775,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,157,000 after acquiring an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 306,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

