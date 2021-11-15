Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will earn ($2.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.60). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of VRM opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 171.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 101.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vroom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vroom by 52.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after buying an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

