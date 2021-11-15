Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 15th (AEG, CFRUY, COR, CS, DKNG, DLVHF, ENGIY, HPGLY, KNRRY, PRXXF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 15th:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

