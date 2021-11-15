Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 15th (ANIK, BRPHF, CELH, CONE, COR, DBSDY, DOCN, DSP, DTIL, DTTLY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 15th:

Stephens began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from C$31.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

