Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 15th (BHB, BILL, BKE, BKGFY, BKI, BLI, BLU, BNL, BPOSY, BSM)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 15th:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF). They issued a buy rating and a $0.86 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Building a Chain of Mental Health/Addiction Clinics & Pharmacies for the Burgeoning Psychedelic Sector – Initiating Coverage” and dated November 8, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.