Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ELS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $83.60. 17,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after acquiring an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.