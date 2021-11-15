ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP):

11/2/2021 – ERYTECH Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2021 – ERYTECH Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

10/25/2021 – ERYTECH Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/25/2021 – ERYTECH Pharma was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/24/2021 – ERYTECH Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

9/24/2021 – ERYTECH Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

ERYTECH Pharma stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,671. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,656 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

