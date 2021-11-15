ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Short Interest Down 98.8% in October

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the October 14th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESPIQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Monday. 2,928,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. ESP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About ESP Resources
