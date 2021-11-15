Essentia 24 Hour Volume Reaches $359,024.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Essentia has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $359,024.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00051305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00221404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00087124 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

