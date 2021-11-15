Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $346.43 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $347.21. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.31 and a 200-day moving average of $317.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

