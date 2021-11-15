Ethereum Gold Price Hits $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $423,518.44 and approximately $33.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00050416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00223883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00086458 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.