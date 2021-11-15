Ethereum Meta Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,559.16 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $2,559.16 and $164,974.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 61.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00218490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00085901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

