EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0270 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $526,510.53 and approximately $5,615.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00049182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00219838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

