Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $821,487.01

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $821,487.01 and approximately $63,038.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Etherparty has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00050416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00223883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00086458 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

