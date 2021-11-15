Ethverse One Day Volume Reaches $10,208.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $10,208.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.85 or 0.00422752 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $710.41 or 0.01142564 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.