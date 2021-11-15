Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

EEFT opened at $118.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.97. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.98 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

