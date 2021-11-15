Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 3,411 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF makes up 4.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 8.64% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $43,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMD opened at $34.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

