Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,532,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $150.26 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $111.55 and a 1-year high of $150.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

