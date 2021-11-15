Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.32 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

