Evensky & Katz LLC Has $5.89 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49.

