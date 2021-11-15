Evensky & Katz LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

