Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 3,965 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

