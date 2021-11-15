Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 13,947 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.40 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

