Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.33% of Everbridge worth $69,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $132.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,659 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

