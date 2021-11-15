Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.54

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 2152443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,975,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,514 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,600 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

