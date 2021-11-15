Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

EIFZF stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.72. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

