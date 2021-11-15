Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.20.

Shares of EIF traded down C$1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$46.00. 125,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,679. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.67. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$322.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

