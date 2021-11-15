Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.20.

EIF traded down C$1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$46.00. The company had a trading volume of 125,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

