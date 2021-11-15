Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of TSE EIF traded down C$1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,679. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.