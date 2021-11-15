Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.20.

Shares of TSE EIF traded down C$1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,679. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$47.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.67.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current year.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

